Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFN Naples Social Media Video- Raelynn Concert

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NAPLES, ITALY

    07.11.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Santiago Navarro 

    AFN Naples

    250711-N-NY362-1001 NAPLES, Italy (July 11, 2025) AFN Naples social media video highlighting the Raelynn concert at Naval Support Activity Naples, July 8, 2025 (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Santiago Navarro)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.11.2025
    Date Posted: 07.14.2025 07:39
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 969893
    VIRIN: 250711-N-NY362-1001
    Filename: DOD_111146564
    Length: 00:00:54
    Location: NAPLES, IT

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Naples Social Media Video- Raelynn Concert, by PO2 Santiago Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    music
    concert
    NSA Naples
    Raelynn

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download