Marine Week Chicago 2025: Sgt. Brent Meier interview

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Brent Meier, a squad leader with 2nd Battalion, 24th Regiment, 4th Marine Division, assigned to Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-250, gives an interview at the Prayer Band Pentecostal Church during Marine Week Chicago in Romeoville, Illinois, July 12, 2025. The Marines participated in this event hosted by the Travis Manion Foundation in order to support the local community. This year, the Marine Corps will celebrate two and a half centuries of serving the Nation with honor, courage, and commitment. Meier is a native of Kaukauna, Wisconsin. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Kayla Halloran)