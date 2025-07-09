PLEASE DELETE

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UNITED STATES

    07.12.2025

    Video by Sgt. Kayla Halloran 

    Communication Directorate             

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Brent Meier, a squad leader with 2nd Battalion, 24th Regiment, 4th Marine Division, assigned to Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-250, gives an interview at the Prayer Band Pentecostal Church during Marine Week Chicago in Romeoville, Illinois, July 12, 2025. The Marines participated in this event hosted by the Travis Manion Foundation in order to support the local community. This year, the Marine Corps will celebrate two and a half centuries of serving the Nation with honor, courage, and commitment. Meier is a native of Kaukauna, Wisconsin. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Kayla Halloran)

    Marine Week Chicago
    travis manion foundation
    Marines250
    Community Relations
    COMREL
    MW Chicago

