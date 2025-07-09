Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CSM Campbell retirement remarks

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    07.12.2025

    Video by Maj. David Boyles 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Pennsylvania National Guard

    U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Andrew Campbell, senior enlisted leader of the Pennsylvania Army National Guard, shares remarks during his retirement ceremony at the Keystone Conference Center at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, July 12, 2025. Campbell is retiring after 33 years of service. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Maj. Dave Boyles)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.12.2025
    Date Posted: 07.12.2025 17:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 969827
    VIRIN: 250712-Z-CJ183-1001
    Filename: DOD_111145155
    Length: 00:17:57
    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CSM Campbell retirement remarks, by MAJ David Boyles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Fort Indiantown Gap
    family
    people
    Army
    retirement
    Pennsylvania National Guard

