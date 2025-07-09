Marine Week Chicago 2025: Ret. Master Gunnery Sgt. Johnathan Couturier

Retired U.S. Marine Corps Master Gunnery Sgt. Jonathan Couturier, the Senior Marine Instructor for the Junior Reserve Officers' Training Corps, gives an interview at a community event during Marine Week Chicago in Romeoville, Illinois, July 10, 2025. Romeoville High School hosted a community event to celebrate the upcoming 250th anniversary of the U.S. Marine Corps. Throughout the year, Marines across the globe will celebrate the 250th birthday of the Corps, commemorating service, sacrifice, and priding themselves on living ‘Semper Fidelis’ or ‘Always Faithful’ to their nation and to each other. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Eric Valerio)
|07.10.2025
|07.12.2025 15:13
|Interviews
|969822
|250710-M-TW073-2002
|DOD_111145042
|00:06:55
|CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, US
|0
|0
