Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Marine Week Chicago 2025: Ret. Master Gunnery Sgt. Johnathan Couturier

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2025

    Video by Cpl. Eric Valerio 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego           

    Retired U.S. Marine Corps Master Gunnery Sgt. Jonathan Couturier, the Senior Marine Instructor for the Junior Reserve Officers' Training Corps, gives an interview at a community event during Marine Week Chicago in Romeoville, Illinois, July 10, 2025. Romeoville High School hosted a community event to celebrate the upcoming 250th anniversary of the U.S. Marine Corps. Throughout the year, Marines across the globe will celebrate the 250th birthday of the Corps, commemorating service, sacrifice, and priding themselves on living ‘Semper Fidelis’ or ‘Always Faithful’ to their nation and to each other. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Eric Valerio)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.10.2025
    Date Posted: 07.12.2025 15:13
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 969822
    VIRIN: 250710-M-TW073-2002
    Filename: DOD_111145042
    Length: 00:06:55
    Location: CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Week Chicago 2025: Ret. Master Gunnery Sgt. Johnathan Couturier, by Cpl Eric Valerio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #Chesty
    #Marines250
    #marines
    #MarineWeekChicago
    #USMC250Chicago

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download