    USS Omaha (LCS 12) Returns to Homeport

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.11.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Nathen Parsons 

    Commander, Littoral Combat Ship Squadron 1

    The Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Omaha (LCS 12) returns to its homeport of Naval Base San Diego, July 11, 2025. The Omaha returns to Naval Base San Diego following a 10-month rotational deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. Littoral combat ships are fast, optimally manned, mission-tailored surface combatants that operate in near-shore and open-ocean environments, winning against 21st-century coastal threats. (U.S. Navy Video by Machinist Mate 2nd Class Nathen Parsons)

    Date Taken: 07.11.2025
    Date Posted: 07.11.2025 23:10
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 969792
    VIRIN: 250711-N-MQ777-1001
    Filename: DOD_111144284
    Length: 00:01:25
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US

    littoral combat ship
    LCS
    COMLCSRON ONE
    USS Omaha (LCS 12)

