USS Omaha (LCS 12) Returns to Homeport

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/969792" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Omaha (LCS 12) returns to its homeport of Naval Base San Diego, July 11, 2025. The Omaha returns to Naval Base San Diego following a 10-month rotational deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. Littoral combat ships are fast, optimally manned, mission-tailored surface combatants that operate in near-shore and open-ocean environments, winning against 21st-century coastal threats. (U.S. Navy Video by Machinist Mate 2nd Class Nathen Parsons)