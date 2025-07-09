USS Omaha (LCS 12) Returns to Homeport

The Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Omaha (LCS 12) returns to its homeport of Naval Base San Diego, July 11, 2025. The Omaha returns to Naval Base San Diego following a 10-month rotational deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. Littoral combat ships are fast, optimally manned, mission-tailored surface combatants that operate in near-shore and open-ocean environments, winning against 21st-century coastal threats. (U.S. Navy Video by Machinist Mate 2nd Class Nathen Parsons)
