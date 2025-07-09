U.S. Marines and Panama's SENAN train together in the jungles of Panama, exchanging survival skills, building shelters from natural materials, and strengthening bonds through shared knowledge and experience.
|Date Taken:
|06.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.11.2025 17:53
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|969787
|VIRIN:
|250618-F-JC347-1033
|Filename:
|DOD_111144093
|Length:
|00:02:06
|Location:
|PA
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, U.S. Marines and Panama SENAN conduct bilateral training, by SrA Justin Todd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.