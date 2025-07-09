Marine Week Chicago: DuSable Harbor morning training

U.S. Marines assigned to Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-250 lead a physical training session for the Chicago Police Department recruits at DuSable Harbor during Marine Week Chicago, July 10, 2025. The Chicago Police Department joined the physical training event led by Marines to celebrate the upcoming 250th anniversary of the U.S. Marine Corps. Throughout 2025, Marines across the globe will celebrate the 250th birthday of the Corps, commemorating service, sacrifice, and priding themselves on living ‘Semper Fidelis’ or ‘Always Faithful’ to their nation and to each other. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Kayla Halloran)
|Date Taken:
|07.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.11.2025 18:55
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|969780
|VIRIN:
|250710-M-OV505-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111143862
|Length:
|00:04:53
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
