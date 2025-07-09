Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Week Chicago: DuSable Harbor morning training

    UNITED STATES

    07.11.2025

    Video by Sgt. Kayla Halloran 

    Communication Directorate             

    U.S. Marines assigned to Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-250 lead a physical training session for the Chicago Police Department recruits at DuSable Harbor during Marine Week Chicago, July 10, 2025. The Chicago Police Department joined the physical training event led by Marines to celebrate the upcoming 250th anniversary of the U.S. Marine Corps. Throughout 2025, Marines across the globe will celebrate the 250th birthday of the Corps, commemorating service, sacrifice, and priding themselves on living ‘Semper Fidelis’ or ‘Always Faithful’ to their nation and to each other. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Kayla Halloran)

    Date Taken: 07.11.2025
    Date Posted: 07.11.2025 18:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 969780
    VIRIN: 250710-M-OV505-1001
    Filename: DOD_111143862
    Length: 00:04:53
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Week Chicago: DuSable Harbor morning training, by Sgt Kayla Halloran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Marine Week Chicago
    Chicago Police Department
    Marines250
    Community Relations
    COMREL
    MW Chicago

