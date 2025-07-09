Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Station Brunswick assists man aboard disabled sailboat near St. Simons Island, Georgia

    ST. SIMONS ISLAND, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2025

    A Coast Guard Station Brunswick boat crew assists a man aboard a disabled 65-foot sailboat near St. Simons Island, Georgia, July 10, 2025. The boat crew towed the vessel to a safe haven where it was anchored. (U.S. Coast Guard video, courtesy Station Brunswick)

    Date Taken: 07.10.2025
    Date Posted: 07.11.2025 16:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 969774
    VIRIN: 250710-G-G0107-1001
    Filename: DOD_111143700
    Length: 00:00:24
    Location: ST. SIMONS ISLAND, GEORGIA, US

    Sailboat
    Brunswick
    Sector Charleston
    Georgia

