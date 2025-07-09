Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PHOENIX RAVEN Combatives

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    07.11.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. James Harris 

    Joint Base Charleston

    U.S. Airmen participate in combative classes led by the 628th Security Forces PHOENIX RAVEN at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, July 11, 2025. During the classes each Airman learns self-defense, increases resiliency and encourages camaraderie.(U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. James E. Harris III)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.11.2025
    Date Posted: 07.11.2025 15:52
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 969773
    VIRIN: 250711-F-DF736-1001
    Filename: DOD_111143673
    Length: 00:01:37
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PHOENIX RAVEN Combatives, by SSgt James Harris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    SFS
    JB Charleston
    Charleston
    JB Charleston - Air Base

