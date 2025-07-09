U.S. Marines assigned to Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-250 host a static display for Chicagoans at the Miracle Mile during Marine Week Chicago, July 11, 2025. Throughout the year Marines across the globe will celebrate the 250th birthday of the Corps, commemorating service, sacrifice, and priding themselves on living ‘Semper Fidelis’ or ‘Always Faithful’ to their nation and to each other. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Kayla Halloran)
|Date Taken:
|07.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.11.2025 15:35
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|969767
|VIRIN:
|250711-M-OV505-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111143619
|Length:
|00:01:36
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Marine Week Chicago 2025: Miracle Mile Static Display, by Sgt Kayla Halloran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
