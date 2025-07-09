Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Lee Renaming Ceremony

    FORT LEE, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    07.11.2025

    Video by RYAN SHARP 

    U.S. Army Combined Arms Support Command (CASCOM)

    Welcome to the renaming ceremony of U.S. Army Garrison Fort Lee, in honor of Buffalo Soldier, PVT Fitz Lee.

    Date Taken: 07.11.2025
    Date Posted: 07.11.2025 15:40
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 969766
    VIRIN: 250711-O-SV016-5556
    Filename: DOD_111143618
    Length: 00:31:15
    Location: FORT LEE, VIRGINIA, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Lee Renaming Ceremony, by RYAN SHARP, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    renaming
    CASCOM
    Fort Lee
    PVT Fitz Lee

