Welcome to the renaming ceremony of U.S. Army Garrison Fort Lee, in honor of Buffalo Soldier, PVT Fitz Lee.
|Date Taken:
|07.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.11.2025 15:40
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|969766
|VIRIN:
|250711-O-SV016-5556
|Filename:
|DOD_111143618
|Length:
|00:31:15
|Location:
|FORT LEE, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Lee Renaming Ceremony, by RYAN SHARP, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.