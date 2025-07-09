23d Air Task Force Conducts First Deployment Exercise at Fort Bliss

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



More than 200 Airmen from multiple Air Force and joint military installations converged to form the 23d Air Task Force (ATF) and took part in their first expeditionary skills exercise at Fort Bliss, Texas from June 7-19, 2025. The training consisted of operating as a cohesive, mission-ready combat unit under the new Air Force Force Generation model (AFFORGEN). (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Leighton Lucero)