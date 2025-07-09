23d Air Task Force Conducts First Deployment Exercise at Fort Bliss

More than 200 Airmen from multiple Air Force and joint military installations converged to form the 23d Air Task Force (ATF) and took part in their first expeditionary skills exercise at Fort Bliss, Texas from June 7-19, 2025. The training consisted of operating as a cohesive, mission-ready combat unit under the new Air Force Force Generation model (AFFORGEN). (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Leighton Lucero)
|06.16.2025
|07.11.2025 14:08
|Video Productions
|969755
|250711-F-SD514-2003
|DOD_111143234
|00:01:25
|FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US
|0
|0
