    23d Air Task Force Conducts First Deployment Exercise at Fort Bliss

    FORT BLISS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Leighton Lucero and 2nd Lt. Jason Pannell

    4th Fighter Wing   

    More than 200 Airmen from multiple Air Force and joint military installations converged to form the 23d Air Task Force (ATF) and took part in their first expeditionary skills exercise at Fort Bliss, Texas from June 7-19, 2025. The training consisted of operating as a cohesive, mission-ready combat unit under the new Air Force Force Generation model (AFFORGEN). (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Leighton Lucero)

    Date Taken: 06.16.2025
    Date Posted: 07.11.2025 14:08
    Location: FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US

    TAGS

    readiness
    Mission Ready Airmen
    AFFORGEN
    Air Task Force
    Training
    exercise

