    SECDEF Hegseth Drone Announcement

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2025

    Courtesy Video

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs           

    Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth delivers remarks on the United States Military's renewed commitment to modernizing the war fighting effort. (Courtesy Video)

    Date Taken: 07.10.2025
    Date Posted: 07.11.2025 12:31
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 969747
    VIRIN: 250710-D-D0439-1001
    Filename: DOD_111142970
    Length: 00:01:50
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    warfighting
    drone
    Washington
    SecDef
    Pentagon

