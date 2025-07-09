Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Corps 250 PSA (60 sec)

    UNITED STATES

    02.13.2025

    Video by John Martinez 

    Communication Directorate             

    A public service announcement video highlighting the Marine Corps’ 250th birthday celebration, created in Arlington, VA, Feb 13, 2025. Throughout 2025, Marines across the globe will celebrate the 250th birthday of the Corps, commemorating service, sacrifice, and priding themselves on living 'Semper Fidelis' or 'Always Faithful' to their nation and to each other.. (U.S. Marine Corps video by John Martinez.).

    Date Taken: 02.13.2025
    Date Posted: 07.11.2025 10:17
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 969736
    VIRIN: 250213-M-PE138-1003
    Filename: DOD_111142627
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Corps 250 PSA (60 sec), by John Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Marines250

