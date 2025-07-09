A public service announcement video highlighting the Marine Corps’ 250th birthday celebration, created in Arlington, VA, Feb 13, 2025. Throughout 2025, Marines across the globe will celebrate the 250th birthday of the Corps, commemorating service, sacrifice, and priding themselves on living 'Semper Fidelis' or 'Always Faithful' to their nation and to each other.. (U.S. Marine Corps video by John Martinez.).
|Date Taken:
|02.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.11.2025 10:17
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|969735
|VIRIN:
|250213-M-PE138-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111142622
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Marine Corps 250 PSA (30 sec), by John Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.