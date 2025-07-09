Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    June 2025 CCSS S01: Slimming Down the Options: A Prescriber’s Guide to Anti-Obesity Medications

    UNITED STATES

    06.05.2025

    Video by Melissa Campbell 

    Defense Health Agency - E&T

    June 2025 CCSS S01: Slimming Down the Options: A Prescriber’s Guide to Anti-Obesity Medications

    Presented by:

    Brittany L. Howard, PA-C, ASMBS
    Program Director
    Bariatric and Metabolic Surgical Services
    Womack Army Medical Center
    Fort Liberty, N.C.

    Date Taken: 06.05.2025
    Date Posted: 07.11.2025 09:22
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 969725
    VIRIN: 250605-O-TR044-7498
    Filename: DOD_111142510
    Length: 01:02:40
    Location: US

    anti-obesity medication
    weight-loss medication

