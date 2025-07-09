PALS 25: Wrap-Up

Marines with U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, Philippine Marine Corps, and senior leaders with a shared interest in the security of the Indo-Pacific region take part in the Pacific Amphibious Leaders Symposium 25, Manila, Philippines, 8-10 July, 2025. This year’s symposium hosted senior leaders from 23 participating nations who are committed to a free and open Indo-Pacific, with the objective of strengthening and developing regional relationships. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Andrew Herwig)
|07.10.2025
|07.11.2025 06:12
|Video Productions
|969708
|250711-M-BL045-1001
|DOD_111142265
|00:02:27
|MANILA, PH
|0
|0
