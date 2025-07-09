PALS 25: Wrap-Up

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/969708" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Marines with U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, Philippine Marine Corps, and senior leaders with a shared interest in the security of the Indo-Pacific region take part in the Pacific Amphibious Leaders Symposium 25, Manila, Philippines, 8-10 July, 2025. This year’s symposium hosted senior leaders from 23 participating nations who are committed to a free and open Indo-Pacific, with the objective of strengthening and developing regional relationships. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Andrew Herwig)