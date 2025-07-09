Volunteers at Camp Zama join in cleanup effort at nearby Asamizo Park

U.S. Army Garrison Japan hosted a community cleanup July 9 at Asamizo Park, located just minutes from Camp Zama.
Nearly 15 volunteers — including U.S. Army in Japan Soldiers, civilians, family members, and participants from the installation’s Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers program — teamed up to help beautify the park.
