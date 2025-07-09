Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Volunteers at Camp Zama join in cleanup effort at nearby Asamizo Park

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    07.09.2025

    Video by Daisuke Sato 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    U.S. Army Garrison Japan hosted a community cleanup July 9 at Asamizo Park, located just minutes from Camp Zama.

    Nearly 15 volunteers — including U.S. Army in Japan Soldiers, civilians, family members, and participants from the installation’s Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers program — teamed up to help beautify the park.

    Date Taken: 07.09.2025
    Date Posted: 07.11.2025 02:36
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 969699
    VIRIN: 250710-A-MS361-2280
    Filename: DOD_111142137
    Length: 00:02:33
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP

    This work, Volunteers at Camp Zama join in cleanup effort at nearby Asamizo Park, by Daisuke Sato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

