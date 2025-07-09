Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo holds a 4th of July celebration for the Sasebo community at Nimitz Park, Sasebo, Japan, July 5, 2025. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Orion Shotton)
|Date Taken:
|07.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.10.2025 23:14
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|969663
|VIRIN:
|250705-N-GG032-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111141682
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 4th of July CFAS 2025, by PO3 Orion Shotton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
