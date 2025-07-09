Lt. Gen Leonard Anderson IV, Commander, and Sgt. Maj. Edwin Mota, command senior enlisted leader, Marine Forces South, welcome Allies and partners to the Marine Leaders of the Americas Conference, from Marine Corps Support Facility, New Orleans, Louisiana, 10 July, 2025. MLAC25, hosted in Washington, D.C., is a gathering convening senior naval infantry leaders from across the Western Hemisphere and other key partners who share interests in the region. The forum establishes a unified platform where regional commandants and senior naval infantry officials can deliberate on shared security challenges facing the Americas. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Gabriel Durand)
|Date Taken:
|07.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.10.2025 17:05
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|969646
|VIRIN:
|250710-M-TU094-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111141310
|Length:
|00:01:03
|Location:
|LOUISIANA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Welcome To MLAC 2025, by Sgt Gabriel Groseclose-Durand, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.