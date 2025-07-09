Welcome To MLAC 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Lt. Gen Leonard Anderson IV, Commander, and Sgt. Maj. Edwin Mota, command senior enlisted leader, Marine Forces South, welcome Allies and partners to the Marine Leaders of the Americas Conference, from Marine Corps Support Facility, New Orleans, Louisiana, 10 July, 2025. MLAC25, hosted in Washington, D.C., is a gathering convening senior naval infantry leaders from across the Western Hemisphere and other key partners who share interests in the region. The forum establishes a unified platform where regional commandants and senior naval infantry officials can deliberate on shared security challenges facing the Americas. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Gabriel Durand)