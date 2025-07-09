Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVWAR WELLNESS DAY: NEPMU5

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2025

    Video by Keypher Strombeck 

    Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR)

    270709-N-EZ002-1001 SAN DIEGO (July 9. 2025) - Members of Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR), participate in a health and wellness event. NAVWAR consists of more than 11,000 civilian, active duty and reserve professionals located around the world. (U.S. Navy photo by Keypher Strombeck)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.10.2025
    Date Posted: 07.10.2025 16:45
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 969643
    VIRIN: 270709-N-EZ002-1001
    Filename: DOD_111141290
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAVWAR WELLNESS DAY: NEPMU5, by Keypher Strombeck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

