In this week's look around the Air Force, a Department Level Exercise kicks off in multiple locations across the United States and Indo-Pacific, a Theater Aeromedical Evacuation System exercise tests patient movement capabilities in contested environments, and the Air Force exceeds annual recruiting goals with its strongest Delayed Entry Program in the past decade.
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.10.2025 12:07
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|969614
|VIRIN:
|250710-F-UO417-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111140620
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Around the Air Force: Department Level Exercise, Aeromedical Readiness, Recruiting Exceeds Goals, by SrA Spencer Perkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.