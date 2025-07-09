June 2025 CCSS S05: Practical Application of the VA/DOD Clinical Practice Guideline (CPG) for Tinnitus in Daily Practice
Presented by:
LaGuinn Sherlock, Au.D., CCC-A, CH-TM
Research Audiologist
Defense Centers for Public Health – Aberdeen
Audiology and Speech Pathology Center
Walter Reed National Military Medical Center
Bethesda, Md.
and
Sarah Theodoroff, Ph.D., CCC-A
Interim Associate Director
VA National Center for Rehabilitative Auditory Research
Associate Professor, Department of Otolaryngology-
Head & Neck Surgery at Oregon Health & Science University
Portland, Ore.
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.10.2025 11:05
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|969609
|VIRIN:
|250605-O-TR044-2951
|Filename:
|DOD_111140545
|Length:
|01:01:34
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, June 2025 CCSS S05: Practical Application of the VA/DOD Clinical Practice Guideline (CPG) for Tinnitus in Daily Practice, by Melissa Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.