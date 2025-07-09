Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    June 2025 CCSS S05: Practical Application of the VA/DOD Clinical Practice Guideline (CPG) for Tinnitus in Daily Practice

    UNITED STATES

    06.05.2025

    Video by Melissa Campbell 

    Defense Health Agency - E&T

    Presented by:

    LaGuinn Sherlock, Au.D., CCC-A, CH-TM
    Research Audiologist
    Defense Centers for Public Health – Aberdeen
    Audiology and Speech Pathology Center
    Walter Reed National Military Medical Center
    Bethesda, Md.

    and

    Sarah Theodoroff, Ph.D., CCC-A
    Interim Associate Director
    VA National Center for Rehabilitative Auditory Research
    Associate Professor, Department of Otolaryngology-
    Head & Neck Surgery at Oregon Health & Science University
    Portland, Ore.

    Date Taken: 06.05.2025
    Date Posted: 07.10.2025 11:05
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 969609
    VIRIN: 250605-O-TR044-2951
    Filename: DOD_111140545
    Length: 01:01:34
    Location: US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, June 2025 CCSS S05: Practical Application of the VA/DOD Clinical Practice Guideline (CPG) for Tinnitus in Daily Practice, by Melissa Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    tinnitus

