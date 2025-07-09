Officer cadets from the United Kingdom's Royal Military Academy Sandhurst (RMAS) conduct live-fire tactical training during the academy’s exercise Dynamic Victory in the 7th Army Training Command’s (7th ATC) Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, July 9, 2025. This exercise is the final pre-deployment training event before RMAS conducts field training in 7th ATC’s Joint Multinational Readiness Center in the Hohenfels Training Area. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Kammen Taylor)
|Date Taken:
|07.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.10.2025 10:43
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|969599
|VIRIN:
|250709-A-OI040-3569
|Filename:
|DOD_111140428
|Length:
|00:01:36
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Dynamic Victory 25-2 in GTA, by SGT Kammen Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.