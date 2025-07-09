Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dynamic Victory 25-2 in GTA

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    07.09.2025

    Video by Sgt. Kammen Taylor 

    7th Army Training Command

    Officer cadets from the United Kingdom's Royal Military Academy Sandhurst (RMAS) conduct live-fire tactical training during the academy’s exercise Dynamic Victory in the 7th Army Training Command’s (7th ATC) Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, July 9, 2025. This exercise is the final pre-deployment training event before RMAS conducts field training in 7th ATC’s Joint Multinational Readiness Center in the Hohenfels Training Area. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Kammen Taylor)

    Date Taken: 07.09.2025
    Date Posted: 07.10.2025 10:43
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE

    RMAS
    StrongerTogether
    WeAreNato
    TrainToWin
    DynamicVictory

