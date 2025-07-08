USS Russell Dry Dock Time Lapse

Watch as the SWRMC docking teams guide USS Russell (DDG 59) into dry dock for scheduled maintenance. This evolution marks a significant achievement: it's the first time our sailors have independently handled all line operations for a dry dock maneuver of this scale. This accomplishment underscores their exceptional training, coordination, and the growing expertise within our naval teams.
U.S. Navy video by Naval Base San Diego Public Affairs Team
