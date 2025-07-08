Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Russell Dry Dock Time Lapse

    UNITED STATES

    07.09.2025

    Video by Stephanie Higgins 

    Southwest Regional Maintenance Center

    Watch as the SWRMC docking teams guide USS Russell (DDG 59) into dry dock for scheduled maintenance. This evolution marks a significant achievement: it's the first time our sailors have independently handled all line operations for a dry dock maneuver of this scale. This accomplishment underscores their exceptional training, coordination, and the growing expertise within our naval teams.

    U.S. Navy video by Naval Base San Diego Public Affairs Team

