Operation Homecoming: B-Roll

Family and friends welcome deployed service members assigned to the 91st Air Refueling Squadron at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, May 19, 2025. The support of military families is the backbone of the 6th Air Refueling Wing’s ability to deliver hope and project lethality, anytime and anywhere. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Monique Stober)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.09.2025 13:08
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|969500
|VIRIN:
|250519-F-RI626-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111138747
|Length:
|00:01:32
|Location:
|MACDILL AFB, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
