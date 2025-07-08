Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operation Homecoming: B-Roll

    MACDILL AFB, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Monique Stober 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    Family and friends welcome deployed service members assigned to the 91st Air Refueling Squadron at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, May 19, 2025. The support of military families is the backbone of the 6th Air Refueling Wing’s ability to deliver hope and project lethality, anytime and anywhere. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Monique Stober)

    Date Taken: 05.19.2025
    Date Posted: 07.09.2025 13:08
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 969500
    VIRIN: 250519-F-RI626-1001
    Filename: DOD_111138747
    Length: 00:01:32
    Location: MACDILL AFB, FLORIDA, US

    MacDill AFB, AMC, Lethality, 6th ARW, 91st Air Refueling Squadron, Homecoming

