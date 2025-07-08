Operation Homecoming: B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Family and friends welcome deployed service members assigned to the 91st Air Refueling Squadron at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, May 19, 2025. The support of military families is the backbone of the 6th Air Refueling Wing’s ability to deliver hope and project lethality, anytime and anywhere. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Monique Stober)