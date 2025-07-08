Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TOPGUN NAWDC Music Hype Video

    FALLON, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    07.09.2025

    Video by Timothy Klanderud 

    Naval Aviation Warfighting Development Center (NAWDC)

    I'm excited to let you know that I've completed a new hype video, highlighting NAWDC and TOPGUN.

    The soundtrack is original 80s-style energetic hard rock, produced in-house, so it's completely Creative Commons (CC). While I'm happy to create alternate versions—adjusting lyrics or music style—please note that this would necessitate re-editing the video and would affect the project timeline, as my editing process is closely tied to the music.

    For alt version or new hype videos call me
    Timothy Klanderud at NAWDC x3799

    I've incorporated the terms TOPGUN and NAWDC once each within the video. All visual content is sourced from public domains or DVIDS releases from various agencies. Additionally, I've included COCO and Polar in the video. Also included some of the Houthis / Yemen conflict from CENTCOM.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.09.2025
    Date Posted: 07.09.2025 13:22
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 969499
    VIRIN: 250709-N-KF756-6172
    Filename: DOD_111138746
    Length: 00:03:47
    Location: FALLON, NEVADA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TOPGUN NAWDC Music Hype Video, by Timothy Klanderud, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

