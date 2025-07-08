TOPGUN NAWDC Music Hype Video

I'm excited to let you know that I've completed a new hype video, highlighting NAWDC and TOPGUN.
The soundtrack is original 80s-style energetic hard rock, produced in-house, so it's completely Creative Commons (CC). While I'm happy to create alternate versions—adjusting lyrics or music style—please note that this would necessitate re-editing the video and would affect the project timeline, as my editing process is closely tied to the music.
For alt version or new hype videos call me
Timothy Klanderud at NAWDC x3799
I've incorporated the terms TOPGUN and NAWDC once each within the video. All visual content is sourced from public domains or DVIDS releases from various agencies. Additionally, I've included COCO and Polar in the video. Also included some of the Houthis / Yemen conflict from CENTCOM.
|07.09.2025
|07.09.2025 13:22
|Video Productions
|969499
|250709-N-KF756-6172
|DOD_111138746
|00:03:47
|FALLON, NEVADA, US
|0
|0
