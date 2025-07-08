TOPGUN NAWDC Music Hype Video

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/969499" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

I'm excited to let you know that I've completed a new hype video, highlighting NAWDC and TOPGUN.



The soundtrack is original 80s-style energetic hard rock, produced in-house, so it's completely Creative Commons (CC). While I'm happy to create alternate versions—adjusting lyrics or music style—please note that this would necessitate re-editing the video and would affect the project timeline, as my editing process is closely tied to the music.



For alt version or new hype videos call me

Timothy Klanderud at NAWDC x3799



I've incorporated the terms TOPGUN and NAWDC once each within the video. All visual content is sourced from public domains or DVIDS releases from various agencies. Additionally, I've included COCO and Polar in the video. Also included some of the Houthis / Yemen conflict from CENTCOM.