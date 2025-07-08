Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Around the MHS - July 10, 2025

    UNITED STATES

    07.09.2025

    Video by Sean Metzger 

    Office of the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Health Affairs/Military Health System

    The latest news from around the Military Health System for the week of July 7-11, 2025, includes the Secretary of Defense’s directive on military fitness, recognition of outstanding U.S. Navy corpsman, staying safe when it’s hot, and more MHS news.

    Date Taken: 07.09.2025
    Date Posted: 07.09.2025 13:03
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Around the MHS - July 10, 2025, by Sean Metzger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

