Washington National Guard’s Military Police Detachments Prepare for the Worst with Intense Training

U.S. Soldiers with the 506th and 39th Military Police Detachments, 420th Chemical Battalion, 96th Troop Command of the Washington National Guard, conduct active-shooter training at the Evergreen Elementary Training Site, Joint Base Lewis‑McChord, Wash., June 26-27, 2025. The training is part of their annual training taking place June 16–30. U.S. Army Master Sgt. Tony Drogmund, the operations NCO for the 506th Military Police Detachment, describes the exercises. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Nicolas A. Cloward)