    Washington National Guard’s Military Police Detachments Prepare for the Worst with Intense Training

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2025

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Nicolas A. Cloward 

    96th Troop Command

    U.S. Soldiers with the 506th and 39th Military Police Detachments, 420th Chemical Battalion, 96th Troop Command of the Washington National Guard, conduct active-shooter training at the Evergreen Elementary Training Site, Joint Base Lewis‑McChord, Wash., June 26-27, 2025. The training is part of their annual training taking place June 16–30. U.S. Army Master Sgt. Tony Drogmund, the operations NCO for the 506th Military Police Detachment, describes the exercises. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Nicolas A. Cloward)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.27.2025
    Date Posted: 07.09.2025 11:48
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 969479
    VIRIN: 250627-Z-QD330-2001
    PIN: 00000001
    Filename: DOD_111138663
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Washington National Guard’s Military Police Detachments Prepare for the Worst with Intense Training, by SFC Nicolas A. Cloward, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Active Shooter Exercise
    506th military police detachment
    Washington National Gaurd
    39th Military Police Detachment
    Military Police

