    Texas Air National Guard Mq-9

    TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    07.09.2025

    Video by Michael Linan 

    Texas Military Department

    Eye in the sky, support on the ground: The Texas Air National Guard's MQ-9 Remotely Piloted Aircraft (RPA) provides daily support for search and rescue operations in Kerrville and Central Texas.

    Date Taken: 07.09.2025
    Date Posted: 07.08.2025 20:33
    Video ID: 969407
    VIRIN: 250709-O-PW729-7966
    Filename: DOD_111137418
    Length: 00:02:16
    Location: TEXAS, US

