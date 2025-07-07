U.S. Marines with 6th Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division depart from Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, July 7, 2025. 6th Marine Regiment is participating in a Service Level Training Exercise to create a challenging, realistic training environment that produces combat-ready forces capable of operating as an integrated Marine Air Ground Task Force. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Noelia Vazquez)
|Date Taken:
|07.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2025 18:40
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|969401
|VIRIN:
|250707-M-LW008-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111137266
|Length:
|00:00:43
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, SLTE 4-25: 6th Marine Regiment Departure, by Cpl Noelia Vazquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.