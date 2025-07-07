Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SLTE 4-25: 6th Marine Regiment Departure

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    07.07.2025

    Video by Cpl. Noelia Vazquez 

    2nd Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with 6th Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division depart from Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, July 7, 2025. 6th Marine Regiment is participating in a Service Level Training Exercise to create a challenging, realistic training environment that produces combat-ready forces capable of operating as an integrated Marine Air Ground Task Force. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Noelia Vazquez)

    Date Taken: 07.07.2025
    Date Posted: 07.08.2025 18:40
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 969401
    VIRIN: 250707-M-LW008-1001
    Filename: DOD_111137266
    Length: 00:00:43
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, SLTE 4-25: 6th Marine Regiment Departure, by Cpl Noelia Vazquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    2d Marine Division
    Readiness and Lethality
    followmedivision
    SLTE 4-25

