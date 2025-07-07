This is an introduction to the Enlisted Warfighter Course available by Air University. The Enlisted Warfighter Course is a part of the Airman Leadership School’s Distance Learning Program Curriculum taught to Airmen all over the world. Video produced by TEC-University, Knoxville, TN.
|Date Taken:
|07.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2025 14:44
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|969379
|VIRIN:
|250708-Z-F3887-4581
|Filename:
|DOD_111136629
|Length:
|00:03:18
|Location:
|LOUISVILLE, TENNESSEE, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, AIR-111S Enlisted Warfighter, by MSgt Erik Gallion, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.