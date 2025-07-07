DCMA launches onboarding app

Karen Schultheis, DCMA IT executive director and CIO, discusses the release of DCMA's Onboarding Application, the second phase of its boarding modernization project.
|Date Taken:
|07.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2025 14:39
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|969376
|VIRIN:
|250708-D-D0449-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111136620
|Length:
|00:03:38
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
