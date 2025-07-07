Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DCMA launches onboarding app

    UNITED STATES

    07.03.2025

    Video by Luis Delgadillo 

    Defense Contract Management Agency

    Karen Schultheis, DCMA IT executive director and CIO, discusses the release of DCMA's Onboarding Application, the second phase of its boarding modernization project.

    Location: US

    Boarding Modernization
    Organizational Infrastructure Board
    onboarding application

