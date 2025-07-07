Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LDR-112S Enlisted Supervisor

    LOUISVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    07.07.2025

    Video by Master Sgt. Erik Gallion 

    I.G. Brown Training and Education Center

    This is an introduction to the Enlisted Supervisor Course available by Air University. The Enlisted Supervisor Course is a part of the Airman Leadership School’s Distance Learning Program Curriculum taught to Airmen all over the world. Video produced by TEC-University, Knoxville, TN.

    Date Taken: 07.07.2025
    Date Posted: 07.08.2025 14:44
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 969375
    VIRIN: 250707-Z-F3887-2110
    Filename: DOD_111136617
    Length: 00:03:23
    Location: LOUISVILLE, TENNESSEE, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, LDR-112S Enlisted Supervisor, by MSgt Erik Gallion, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AF, ALS, DLP, ANG, TEC-U, Enlisted Supervisor

