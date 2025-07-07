Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ivy Week Combatives Tournament

    FORT CARSON, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2025

    Video by Spc. Isaiah Mount 

    14th Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers from the 4th Infantry Division and Fort Carson compete in the Ivy Week Combatives Tournament at Fort Carson, Colorado from June 23-26, 2025. As part of the weeklong series of events, the tournament not only sharpened individual and unit-level combat readiness, but also fueled healthy competition and camaraderie across the Ivy Division.

    Date Taken: 07.01.2025
    Date Posted: 07.08.2025 13:16
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 969359
    VIRIN: 250701-A-ND131-1001
    Filename: DOD_111136357
    Length: 00:01:02
    Location: FORT CARSON, COLORADO, US

    MACP
    Ivy Week
    Ivy Week 2025
    4ID
    4th Infantry Division

