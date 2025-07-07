video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers from the 4th Infantry Division and Fort Carson compete in the Ivy Week Combatives Tournament at Fort Carson, Colorado from June 23-26, 2025. As part of the weeklong series of events, the tournament not only sharpened individual and unit-level combat readiness, but also fueled healthy competition and camaraderie across the Ivy Division.