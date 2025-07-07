Soldiers from the 4th Infantry Division and Fort Carson compete in the Ivy Week Combatives Tournament at Fort Carson, Colorado from June 23-26, 2025. As part of the weeklong series of events, the tournament not only sharpened individual and unit-level combat readiness, but also fueled healthy competition and camaraderie across the Ivy Division.
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2025 13:16
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|969359
|VIRIN:
|250701-A-ND131-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111136357
|Length:
|00:01:02
|Location:
|FORT CARSON, COLORADO, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Ivy Week Combatives Tournament, by SPC Isaiah Mount, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.