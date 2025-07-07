The 207th Military Intelligence Brigade (Theater) conducts a change of command ceremony on June 26, 2025, on Caserma Ederle, Vicenza, IT. Col. Stephen Skells relinquished command to Col. Steven Lacy after two years of dedicated service to the 207th MIB(T).
|06.26.2025
|07.08.2025 10:57
|Video Productions
|969349
|250626-A-FG870-1322
|DOD_111136190
|00:01:00
|IT
|0
|0
This work, 207th Military Intelligence Brigade (Theater) Change of Command Ceremony Clean Copy, by SSG Brandon White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
