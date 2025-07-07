Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    TS25 Teaser (opening ceremony)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AUSTRALIA

    06.24.2025

    Video by Sgt. Nickson Schenk 

    8th Theater Sustainment Command

    A count down of the last few seconds to the opening ceremony of exercise Talisman Sabre 2025. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States, with multinational participation, advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2025
    Date Posted: 07.08.2025 05:10
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 969297
    VIRIN: 250625-A-LG865-9037
    Filename: DOD_111135483
    Length: 00:00:17
    Location: AU

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TS25 Teaser (opening ceremony), by SGT Nickson Schenk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Free and Open Indo-Pacific
    partnership
    Talisman Sabre 25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download