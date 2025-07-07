Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FORT SAM HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    04.17.2025

    Video by Kassandra Burks 

    U.S. Army Mission and Installation Contracting Command

    The Secretary of Defense has officially authorized Col. Freddy Adams to wear brigadier general insignia. He was pinned during a MICC Ceremony by deputy and acting commanding general of the Army Material Command, Lt. Gen. Christopher Mohan on April 17, 2025.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.17.2025
    Date Posted: 07.07.2025 16:38
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 969251
    VIRIN: 250417-O-HP256-7537
    Filename: DOD_111134838
    Length: 01:11:26
    Location: FORT SAM HOUSTON, TEXAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Promotion of BG Freddy Adams to One-Star General | Full ceremony, by Kassandra Burks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

