Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    An Airman's Journey to Citizenship

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NORTH DAKOTA, UNITED STATES

    07.03.2025

    Video by Senior Master Sgt. michael knodle 

    119th Wing, North Dakota Air National Guard

    A1C Nicole Hix joined to North Dakota Air National Guard to build her future and become a U.S. citizen. Her journey from Ecuador to California and eventually to the 119th Wing and citizenship, shows how the Air National Guard is helping people reach their goals.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.03.2025
    Date Posted: 07.07.2025 11:56
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 969238
    VIRIN: 250703-Z-YT106-1000
    Filename: DOD_111134459
    Length: 00:03:32
    Location: NORTH DAKOTA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, An Airman's Journey to Citizenship, by SMSgt michael knodle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Citizenship
    119th Wing
    North Dakota Air National Guard
    Air National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download