An Airman's Journey to Citizenship

A1C Nicole Hix joined to North Dakota Air National Guard to build her future and become a U.S. citizen. Her journey from Ecuador to California and eventually to the 119th Wing and citizenship, shows how the Air National Guard is helping people reach their goals.
