    Southern California Wildfires: Six Months of Unprecedented Recovery - 1080p

    PACIFIC PALISADES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.05.2025

    Video by Charles Delano 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Los Angeles District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Recovery Field Office Commander Col. Eric Swenson provides a look at the past six months of collaboration and debris removal effort in the Eaton and Palisades fire impact area.

    (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers video by Charles Delano)

    Date Taken: 07.05.2025
    Date Posted: 07.05.2025 21:35
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 969201
    VIRIN: 250705-A-PA223-8455
    Filename: DOD_111133541
    Length: 00:03:00
    Location: PACIFIC PALISADES, CALIFORNIA, US

    DEBRIS REMOVAL
    USACE
    Emergency response
    Southern California Wildfires 2025

