Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Social Media Reel- Stadium of Fire- Flyover & Artillery Support

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PROVO, UTAH, UNITED STATES

    07.04.2025

    Video by Robert Harnden 

    Utah National Guard Public Affairs

    The Utah National Guard's 97th Aviation Troop Command and the 145th Field Artillery Regiment kicked off the main event at the Stadium of Fire with a flyover and artillery fires at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, July 4, 2025.#alwaysready #alwaysthere#utahnationalguard #army #nationalguard #citizensoldier #utah #armystrong

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.04.2025
    Date Posted: 07.05.2025 01:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 969190
    VIRIN: 250704-Z-DA103-7002
    Filename: DOD_111133194
    Length: 00:00:51
    Location: PROVO, UTAH, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Social Media Reel- Stadium of Fire- Flyover & Artillery Support, by Robert Harnden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Provo
    Independance Day
    97th Aviation Troop Command
    145th Field Artillery Regiment
    Stadium of Fire
    Utah

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download