Social Media Reel- Stadium of Fire- Flyover & Artillery Support

The Utah National Guard's 97th Aviation Troop Command and the 145th Field Artillery Regiment kicked off the main event at the Stadium of Fire with a flyover and artillery fires at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, July 4, 2025.#alwaysready #alwaysthere#utahnationalguard #army #nationalguard #citizensoldier #utah #armystrong
|Date Taken:
|07.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.05.2025 01:26
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|969190
|VIRIN:
|250704-Z-DA103-7002
|Filename:
|DOD_111133194
|Length:
|00:00:51
|Location:
|PROVO, UTAH, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
