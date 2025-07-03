Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    EFMB Warrior Skills 7 - Chemical and Biological Operations

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    08.21.2024

    Video by Dianne Moffett, Sarah Sanchez, Christopher Snell, Christopher Salazar, Mario Guzman, Billy Busby, Melvin Jones, Brian Koerber, Thomas Carnes and Rafael Gutierrez

    U.S. Army Medical Department Television (MEDVID-TV) MEDCOE

    EFMB Warrior Skills 7 - Chemical and Biological Operations steps and procedures. This video is part of a production series dedicated to assist soldiers seeking qualification of the U.S. Army's Expert Field Medical Badge by providing demonstration of the steps and procedures of Tasks and Warrior Skills.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.21.2024
    Date Posted: 07.03.2025 17:59
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 969117
    VIRIN: 240821-A-EP462-5905
    PIN: 17010356
    Filename: DOD_111120585
    Length: 00:09:37
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, EFMB Warrior Skills 7 - Chemical and Biological Operations, by Dianne Moffett, Sarah Sanchez, Christopher Snell, Christopher Salazar, Mario Guzman, Billy Busby, Melvin Jones, Brian Koerber, Thomas Carnes and Rafael Gutierrez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download