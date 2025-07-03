Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    EFMB Warrior Skills 6 - Camouflage and Visual Signaling Techniques

    SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    08.21.2024

    Video by Sarah Sanchez, Christopher Snell, Christopher Salazar, Mario Guzman, Billy Busby, Melvin Jones, Brian Koerber, Thomas Carnes and Rafael Gutierrez

    U.S. Army Medical Department Television (MEDVID-TV) MEDCOE

    EFMB Warrior Skills 6 - Camouflage and Visual Signaling Techniques steps and procedures. This video is part of a production series dedicated to assist soldiers seeking qualification of the U.S. Army's Expert Field Medical Badge by providing demonstration of the steps and procedures of Tasks and Warrior Skills.

    Date Taken: 08.21.2024
    Date Posted: 07.03.2025 18:00
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 969115
    VIRIN: 240821-A-EP462-6151
    PIN: 17010355
    Filename: DOD_111120442
    Length: 00:10:38
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US

