JBMDL Jersey Dawn 2025 b-roll package

U.S. military and civilian personnel respond to various scenarios during Exercise Jersey Dawn 25 at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., June 28 – July 2, 2025. The exercise tested the units’ ability to maintain operations while responding to emergencies. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman Francine D. Martin)
|Date Taken:
|07.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.03.2025 14:39
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|969088
|VIRIN:
|250703-F-JC229-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111117434
|Length:
|00:05:58
|Location:
|NEW JERSEY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
