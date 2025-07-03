Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JBMDL Jersey Dawn 2025 b-roll package

    NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    07.03.2025

    Video by Airman Francine Martin 

    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst

    U.S. military and civilian personnel respond to various scenarios during Exercise Jersey Dawn 25 at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., June 28 – July 2, 2025. The exercise tested the units’ ability to maintain operations while responding to emergencies. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman Francine D. Martin)

    Date Taken: 07.03.2025
    Date Posted: 07.03.2025 14:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 969088
    VIRIN: 250703-F-JC229-1001
    Filename: DOD_111117434
    Length: 00:05:58
    Location: NEW JERSEY, US

