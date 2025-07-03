Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maintenance Monday: Sheetmetal

    TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2025

    Video by Carter Denton 

    507th Air Refueling Wing

    TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, Okla. — Master Sgt. Harold Fulghum and Tech. Sgt. Ethan Pollock, both assigned to the 507th Maintenance Squadron, perform flight deck repair activities on a KC-135 Stratotanker at the 507th Air Refueling Wing on Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, July 1, 2025. This video is part of a series, Maintenance Monday, highlighting maintainers in the 507th Maintenance Group. (U.S. Air Force video by Carter Denton)

    Date Taken: 07.01.2025
    Date Posted: 07.03.2025 12:16
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 969046
    VIRIN: 250701-F-EX228-1001
    Filename: DOD_111115660
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    maintainer
    Okies
    Tinker
    507 ARW
    maintenance
    repair

