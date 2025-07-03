Maintenance Monday: Sheetmetal

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, Okla. — Master Sgt. Harold Fulghum and Tech. Sgt. Ethan Pollock, both assigned to the 507th Maintenance Squadron, perform flight deck repair activities on a KC-135 Stratotanker at the 507th Air Refueling Wing on Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, July 1, 2025. This video is part of a series, Maintenance Monday, highlighting maintainers in the 507th Maintenance Group. (U.S. Air Force video by Carter Denton)