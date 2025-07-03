Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Military Family Community Network | Comprehensive Support Systems

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NORTHFIELD, VERMONT, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2025

    Video by Jeremiah Paquette 

    Family Programs - Vermont

    Join the Military Family Community Network as they discuss Comprehensive Support Systems.

    Miriam Boyle, Director, Family Programs
    miriam.g.boyle.civ@army.mil

    Hunger Free Vermont
    Mariana Sears, Outreach Lead

    Mobile Home Infill Program
    Tyler Maas, Vermont State Housing Authority
    https://affordablehomes.vermont.gov/

    Sana at Stowe
    Brendan McCormick, Business Development & Outreach Specialist
    https://www.sanastowe.health/

    Family Programs, The Road Ahead
    Miriam Boyle, Director, Family Programs
    miriam.g.boyle.civ@army.mil

    Announcements/Final Comments
    MFCN Members/Guests

    Next Quarterly Meeting:
    October 8, 2025
    Topic: Veteran Support Services

    To see more MFCN:
    Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/vtmfcn
    Web - https://www.ngfamily.vt.gov/Programs-Services/Military-Family-Community-Network/

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2025
    Date Posted: 07.03.2025 09:07
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 968956
    VIRIN: 250611-D-LT548-1000
    Filename: DOD_111113756
    Length: 01:30:06
    Location: NORTHFIELD, VERMONT, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Military Family Community Network | Comprehensive Support Systems, by Jeremiah Paquette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MFCN
    VTNG Family Programs
    Comprehensive Support Systems

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download