Military Family Community Network | Comprehensive Support Systems

Join the Military Family Community Network as they discuss Comprehensive Support Systems.
Miriam Boyle, Director, Family Programs
miriam.g.boyle.civ@army.mil
Hunger Free Vermont
Mariana Sears, Outreach Lead
Mobile Home Infill Program
Tyler Maas, Vermont State Housing Authority
https://affordablehomes.vermont.gov/
Sana at Stowe
Brendan McCormick, Business Development & Outreach Specialist
https://www.sanastowe.health/
Family Programs, The Road Ahead
Announcements/Final Comments
MFCN Members/Guests
Next Quarterly Meeting:
October 8, 2025
Topic: Veteran Support Services
To see more MFCN:
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/vtmfcn
Web - https://www.ngfamily.vt.gov/Programs-Services/Military-Family-Community-Network/
