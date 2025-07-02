Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFN Naples Radio Show - CREDO Live 6/18/25

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ISRAEL

    06.17.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Nicholas Carter 

    AFN Naples

    250618-N-RB149-1001 NAPLES, Italy (June 18, 2025) MC3 Karris Battle sat down for a live interview with the Chaplains Religious Enrichment Development Operation's (CREDO) Director CDR Adrienne Benton. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nicholas Carter)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2025
    Date Posted: 07.03.2025 04:18
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 968916
    VIRIN: 250618-N-RB149-1001
    Filename: DOD_111113447
    Length: 00:01:37
    Location: IL

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Naples Radio Show - CREDO Live 6/18/25, by PO2 Nicholas Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download