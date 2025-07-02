Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Echo Company 5-7 ADA Supply Excellence Award 2025

    RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    06.29.2025

    Video by Pfc. Lilly Pendergrass 

    10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    U.S. Army Echo Company, 5th Battalion, 7th Air Defense Artillery compete for the Supply Excellence Award June 30 in Baumholder, Germany. The competition is based on the best supply department, as well as the best supply process (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Lilly Pendergrass).

    Date Taken: 06.29.2025
    Date Posted: 07.03.2025 03:39
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 968915
    VIRIN: 250630-A-KB033-2789
    Filename: DOD_111113445
    Length: 00:01:57
    Location: RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    This work, Echo Company 5-7 ADA Supply Excellence Award 2025, by PFC Lilly Pendergrass, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

