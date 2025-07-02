Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Talisman Sabre 2025 Teaser 2

    AUSTRALIA

    06.26.2025

    Video by Sgt. Devin Davis 

    8th Theater Sustainment Command

    8th Theater Sustainment Command begins a three-day countdown to the opening ceremony of exercise Talisman Sabre 2025.

    Date Taken: 06.26.2025
    Date Posted: 07.03.2025 01:29
    Location: AU

    Talisman Sabre 25, Free and Open Indo-Pacific, Partnership

